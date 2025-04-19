New Delhi, Apr 19 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah will on Tuesday inaugurate the 'Save Earth Conclave' to explore the potential of bamboo to mitigate climate change and drive economic growth.

Pasha Patel, the chairman of the Chief Minister's Task Force for Environment and Sustainable Development in Maharashtra, said that Shah would inaugurate the conclave, which is being organised by Phoenix Foundation Sanstha, Latur, and the Indian Chamber of Food and Agriculture.

Nearly 1,200 delegates from across the country are expected to attend the conclave, Patel told reporters here.

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari and Union Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav are also scheduled to address separate sessions at the day-long conclave at the NASC Complex here on April 22.

The organisers will also give away the India Sustainability Awards 2025 to 15 pioneers, who have led transformative change in climate action and green innovation.

