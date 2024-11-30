Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 30 (ANI): Amity University Uttar Pradesh, Noida campus, organized its 20th Convocation for the Class of 2024, awarding degrees, diplomas, certificates, medals, and trophies to over 18,000 graduands across various fields, including Management, Engineering and Technology, Law, Mass Communication, Psychology, Allied Sciences, Fine Arts, and Fashion Technology.

During Convocation-2024, 15 Corporate Awards, 19 "Best All-Rounder Trophies," 23 PhDs, and 892 academic awards and medals were presented to students.

An Honorary Doctorate was conferred upon Dr. Ajit Kumar Mohanty, Chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission, by Dr. Ashok K. Chauhan, Founder President of Amity Education Group, and Dr. Atul Chauhan, Chancellor of Amity University.

Addressing the students, Dr. Ajit Kumar Mohanty said, "I'm highly honoured and privileged to receive the Honorary Doctorate from Amity University and I congratulate all the Amity students who have graduated today. The Department of Atomic Energy has dedicated itself to harnessing the energy from the atoms for the service to our nation and it works for national security, energy security, food security, health security, water security, science, research and innovation. " He advised the students that learning is a lifelong process, which never ends. This convocation is not the end of your journey but the beginning of a new chapter. The real world awaits your brilliance, and you are ready to make your mark in the world. Today is a celebration of your hard work and therefore, you must express your gratitude to your families, and parents, spend quality time with them and never forget the sacrifice of their parents."

He called upon the students to embrace the challenges, explore new horizons, be lifelong learners and let the Amity spirit guide you in all your future endeavours.

Dr Mohanty added, "People say we are Nuclear Bomb Scientists because we did Pokharan explosion. But today I would like to tell you that we have dedicated ourselves to harness the energy of the atoms for service to the nation. We work for national security, energy security, food security, health security, water security, basic science and research education. Except Nuclear Bombs, we work in everything else, there is no a single thing in which Department of Atomic Energy is not working."

An Honorary Doctorate was also conferred upon Dr. Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd., by Dr. Ashok K. Chauhan and Dr. Atul Chauhan.

In her acceptance speech, Dr Sangita Reddy, said, "Today marks a glorious day for all the students and their parents and with the help of education received at Amity, students should be able to transform the world and build humanity which is the power and culture of India. Today, India is witnessing huge advancement in every field, India will become a chip manufacturing hub of the world and doctors are working on making the world disease free, therefore, there are a lot of opportunities for students to apply their knowledge and skills for the benefit of the society."

Advising the students, she added, "Focus on environment friendliness, equality of men and women, eradicating poverty and making sure that health and education are available to all. Wherever you are and whatever you do, do it with the power of that humanity, impact lives and stay grounded to who you are to your parents and culture. Most importantly make your parents proud of your upbringing so that they can say that we not only created a high achiever but a great human being who contributes to the country."

Dr. Ashok K. Chauhan, Founder and President of Amity Education Group, expressed his pleasure at the occasion, saying, "Amity not only focusses on providing the best education to the students but also lays great emphasis on human values and sanskaars, since it is human values which make us great human beings. India will become a superpower and a developed nation by the year 2047 and we must aim to make India the best country in the world."

Sharing the mantra of BHAAG, he added, "In BHAAG, B stands for Behavioral Science, H stands for Human values, A stands for Attitude, A stands for Ambition and G stands for God. If students follow this mantra, they are bound to succeed in all their endeavours."

An Honorary Professorship was conferred upon Dr. Sanjay Sachdeva, Vice Chairman of ENT at Max Healthcare.

Accepting the honorary title, Dr Sanjay Sachdeva said, "I'm honoured to receive the Honorary Professorship from a globally renowned and prestigious institution like Amity. Students must be grateful to their teachers, parents, and institutions who have been instrumental in shaping their careers. Ancient wisdom combined with modern knowledge and values, is the best formula to attain success in any field."

Dr. Atul Chauhan, Chancellor of Amity University, congratulated the students, saying, "Today marks a momentous occasion in the lives of our students. It is a day to celebrate their achievements, their perseverance, and their dedication to academic excellence. Amity has 7,00,000 Alumni across the world and all of them imbibe values imbibed in them at Amity. The knowledge, skills and values which the students have imbibed at Amity are the foundation upon which they will build their future. Every parent wants the best for their child and at Amity, we take care of every student as our own child. Through education, students must focus on giving back to the society and make their country proud."

Dr. (Prof.) Balvinder Shukla, Vice-Chancellor of Amity University Uttar Pradesh, highlighted the university's accomplishments, stating, "Amity is a leading scientific research and innovation-driven University where holistic development of students is of utmost importance. With more than 25,000 Research Papers published by the faculty in Scorpus Indexed Journals, 2,200 patents filed, 405 patents granted and 35 Technology Transfers, Amity has been constantly setting up new benchmarks in the education industry, under the visionary leadership of, Dr Ashok K Chauhan, Founder President, Amity Education Group."

She congratulated the graduands, urging them to use their knowledge to make a positive impact on the world and become leaders and innovators. The event was attended by the senior management of Amity, Heads of Institutions (HOIs), faculty, staff, students, and their parents. (ANI)

