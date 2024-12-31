Palnadu (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 31 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu participated in the NTR Bharosa Pension Distribution Programme on Tuesday. The Chief Minister personally visited the homes of beneficiaries to distribute pensions.

CM Naidu visited Yellamanda village, Narasaraopet constituency, Palnadu district on Tuesday to participate in the distribution programme.

CM Naidu declared that true welfare means bringing light into the lives of the poor, emphasizing that his ultimate goal is a poverty-free society.

Highlighting the contrast, Naidu stated that, unlike his predecessors who enforced restrictions and showcased artificial crowds during visits, he remains grounded and prioritises the welfare of the people. "I do not have a high command. My high command is the 5 crore people of Andhra Pradesh," he asserted.

During his visit to a beneficiary's home, Chandrababu Naidu even prepared coffee himself, shared it with the family, and had conversations to understand their struggles.

The Chief Minister credited the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) for pioneering pension distribution in the state. He reiterated his commitment to building a poverty-free society and fulfilling the dreams of former Chief Minister N.T. Rama Rao.

"Andhra Pradesh is the only state in the country providing pensions to 64 lakh people. It is also the only state offering Rs. 4,000 monthly pensions. We fulfilled our promise to start pension payments from April, and we are delivering them a day early on the 31st of each month," he said.

Naidu emphasized that efficient leadership makes all the difference and vowed to ensure beneficiaries receive pensions without any inconvenience. "If officials fail to deliver pensions at beneficiaries' doorsteps and force them to visit offices, strict action will be taken," he warned.

Reflecting on the previous administration, Naidu stated that he witnessed an unprecedented level of destruction over the last five years. He accused the former regime of misappropriating central funds and scaring away industrialists with corrupt practices like 'J-Tax.'

"We are reviving governance and bringing order back to administration," he said, highlighting the setup of 198 Anna Canteens to address hunger and plans to expand them further.

He listed reforms, including abolishing garbage taxes, waiving GST for handloom workers, repealing G.O. 217, which impacted fishermen's livelihoods, establishing a corporation for goldsmiths, allocating 10 percent quotas in liquor stores for toddy tappers, rapid road repairs across the state.

Naidu emphasized his commitment to farmers by integrating technology into agriculture through drones and ensuring payments for purchased paddy within 48 hours. He also promised strict measures to curb drugs and illegal activities, reaffirming his vision for comprehensive development.

Paying tribute to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Naidu acknowledged his contributions to India's economic reforms.

Since its inception, the Telugu Desam Party has prioritized water security, Naidu said.

He highlighted the wastage of 3,000 TMC of water from the Godavari River into the sea annually and noted that the Krishna River alone saw 800 TMC being wasted this year.

"Diverting 300 TMC from Godavari to Banakacharla will transform the state. We are preparing plans to execute this vision," he added.

Naidu lauded Telugu Desam Party workers for their selfless dedication and promised to stand by them in all circumstances.

He acknowledged the record-breaking membership of 90 lakh in the party and expressed gratitude to the people for giving TDP a massive majority.

"We will focus on development and fulfil the aspirations of every citizen," he said.

After the pension distribution event, the Chief Minister visited the Kodanda Rama temple in Yalamandala village and offered special prayers.

So far, the government has spent over Rs 20,000 crore on pensions. In cases where a pensioner passes away, their pension amount is immediately transferred to the spouse under the widow category. This month, 5,402 new widow pensions were sanctioned. Additionally, 50,000 beneficiaries who had not received their pensions for the past three months were given accumulated payments in a single instalment this month. (ANI)

