Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 4 (ANI): The Director General of Police in Chennai refuted any claims being made on the statements to the SIT, or seizing of any electronic gadgets or identifying another accused, clarifying that any such statements are 'false and without any basis.'

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed to investigate the alleged sexual assault case at Anna University conducted searches at the residence of one of the accused on Saturday.

"It is to clarify that SIT or any other competent authority has not issued any statements or comments to any individual or media about the progress of investigation of the cases," read a statement by the office of the DGP.

According to the Director General of Police in Tamil Nadu, the team, headed by Bhukya Sneha, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Anna Nagar is currently conducting their investigation.

"As per the orders of the Hon'ble High Court of Madras, an all women Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by Dr Bhukya Sneha, IPS, Deputy Commissioner Of Police, Anna Nagar, Chennai has been constituted to investigate the cases in connection with sexual assault of girl student at Anna University Chennai. The SIT is currently conducting investigation into the cases," read a statement by the office of the DGP.

The statement further cautioned against any such 'unsubstantiated forums' making claims on the progress of the investigation.

"In the meantime, some news channels and social media platforms have telecast/published certain information in the public domain commenting on the alleged leads/progress in the investigation by the SIT," the statement read.

Elaborating on the claims being made, the DGP's office added, "In particular, these unsubstantiated forums claim that "victim girl has given statement before the SIT narrating about accused allegedly speaking to one SIR", that "SIT has allegedly seized electronic gadgets from accused which is claimed to have contained obscene contents of the victim girl", that "one person from Tiruppur is allegedly also identified as accused in the case", etc."

Chennai police said that such baseless claims creates 'confusion among the public' and also 'adversely affects the free and fair investigation process.'

"The information and contents being circulated in public domain about the developments and progress of the investigation of the cases by SIT is completely false and without any basis. The baseless and speculative information about the investigation of the cases by SIT not only creates confusion among the public but also has the potential to adversely affect the free and fair investigation process," read the statement.

Chennai Police urged media houses, individuals, social media influencers and anyone else to desist from speculating on the outcome of the investigation. (ANI)

