Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 9 (ANI): Amid the ongoing winter session of the Tamil Nadu assembly, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) MLAs on Thursday arrived at the Secretariat wearing black shirts to mark their protest against the ruling DMK government, over the Anna University alleged sexual assault case.

The AIADMK have been symbolically protesting, wearing black shirts, since the first day of Tamil Nadu assembly session, which commenced on January 6.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Road Accident: 4 Killed, 30 Injured After Truck Collides With KSRTC Bus in Ranipet.

Even as Chief Minister MK Stalin assured that his government stands with the victim by highlighting that the accused was arrested shortly after the incident, the opposition parties remain adamant in protesting against the ruling government in Tamil Nadu while demanding justice for the sexual assault victim.

Speaking in the Tamil Nadu assembly during the first session of the new year, Stalin earlier said, "Members have spoken here by mentioning one University's name. But I don't want to mention that name and don't want to defame that name. Because he only made us all. With that emotion, I am leaving aside that name. No one can accept what happened to a student in Chennai. Sexual assault on a student is cruel. Legislature members have spoken here on the issue. Except one, all have spoken here with real concern. This one member has spoken to show this government in a bad light."

Also Read | UP Horror: Man Living in Saudi Arabia Lets Friends Rape His Wife for Money in Bulandshahr, Watches Sex Assault Videos.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Tamilisai Soundarajan demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the alleged sexual assault incident at Anna University and said that a resolution had been passed in a meeting of the party's core committee regarding the incident.

Various political parties have raised cornered over the state government's handling of the Anna University alleged sexual assault case, accusing the DMK government of going slow on the case.

A second-year student of Anna University was allegedly sexually assaulted on the Anna University campus in December, Chennai Police had said. One person had been arrested in connection with the case.

In her December 23 complaint to police, the student alleged that an unidentified man had threatened and sexually assaulted her when she was talking to her friend on campus. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)