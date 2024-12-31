Srinagar, Dec 31 (PTI) Army's Northern Commander Lt General M V Suchindra Kumar visited Kashmir to review the operational preparedness of the troops in the valley.

"Lt Gen MV Suchindra Kumar visited Chinar Corps to review the operational preparedness of the formation," the Northern Command of the Army posted on its X handle.

Lt Gen Kumar complimented the troops for successful anti-terrorist operations in the valley.

"The Army Commander complimented all ranks for successful conduct of counter terrorist operations and exhorted all ranks to maintain professionalism in conduct of operations," it added.

