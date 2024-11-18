Itanagar, Nov 18 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (retd) K T Parnaik on Monday said the northeastern state has immense potential in pisciculture, and urged youths to take up fish farming for sustainable development.

Parnaik, during a visit to a fish farm at Mechukha in Shi-Yomi district, interacted with farmers and officials, and released fingerlings in water, a Raj Bhavan release said.

“Arunachal Pradesh, blessed with pristine environment, perennial water sources and fresh-flowing water bodies, has immense potential in pisciculture. With technical and financial support, the sector can be a popular avenue for entrepreneurship and self-employment,” he said.

The governor also asked officials to reach out to the agrarian community, asserting that farmers and youths of the state have the potential to "revolutionise" the farming sector, but require proper motivation and guidance.

“The progress of our rural community, particularly the youths, is important for the state to develop,” he added.

