New Delhi [India], January 7 (ANI): Aam Admi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal took potshots at the BJP at an event where the party launched the campaign song for the 2025 Delhi assembly elections.

The Election Commission is set to announce dates for the 2025 Delhi assembly polls on Tuesday.

"The polls of Delhi are like a festival for its people. We celebrate it. Not only the people of Delhi but the entire nation eagerly awaits the campaign song of the AAP. People would call me and ask," When is the campaign song going to launch," Kejriwal said at an event where the party released the campaign song.

"We dedicate this song to the people of Delhi as well as the country and appeal to the people to spread it through parties, birthdays and other events," he said.

Taking potshots at the BJP, without taking its name, Kejriwal said, "That one political party of our country which is engaged in abusive languages. What is the name of the political party," he asked the crowd.

"I know they will like the song. Their leaders can lock their rooms and play the song," Kejriwal said in a lighter vein.

The Aam Admi Party on Tuesday launched its 2025 election campaign, releasing a campaign song dubbed, 'Phir layenge Kejriwal' (Will bring back Kejriwal).

Besides, Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, the party leader Manish Sisodia and other leaders were also present at the event.

AAP won 62 out of the 70 seats in the 2020 assembly elections and BJP secured eight seats.

Earlier, Aam Aadmi Party Chief Arvind Kejriwal claimed that "Large-Scale" fraud in voter addition and deletions in the New Delhi Assembly seat is taking place.

In a post on X, Kejriwal cited a letter from Chief Minister Atishi sent to Delhi Chief Electoral Officer. "Large-scale fraud taking place in voter additions and deletions in the New Delhi assembly. Delhi CM Atishi ji writes this letter to CEC presenting evidence and seeking time to meet," he said. (ANI)

