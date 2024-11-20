Guwahati (Assam) [India], November 20 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday visited and reviewed the progress of the Swahid Smarak Kshetra works at Pachim Boragaon area in Guwahati.

The Swahid Smarak Kshetra stands as a tribute to the 855 martyrs of the Assam Movement.

Assam Accord Implementation Minister Atul Bora and senior officials were also present on the occasion.

The memorial features dedicated halls and modern public amenities, honouring their sacrifice with pride and respect.

CM Biswa Sarma said that the total cost of the project is around Rs 100 crore. "Almost 90 per cent works of the project have been completed now. If the construction works are complete before December 10, then we will inaugurate it on December 10, otherwise, we will inaugurate it afterwards".

Later in a post on X, CM Himanta Sarma wrote, " The Swahid Smarak Kshetra, once completed will be a pilgrimage to honour the sacrifice of men and women who laid down their lives during the Assam Agitation. The complex will have one of the tallest towers and feature busts of all Veer Swahids. Inspected the progress today".

The Swahid Smarak Kshetra will include a 60 metres tall statue with three abstract human figures, reception/demonstration hall with portraits of the martyrs, a meditation hall, a viewpoint with panoramic views at 51.6 metres height and lift access, an ethnic food court, sound & light system etc.

Replying to a query on renaming Karimganj district as Sribhumi, Assam CM told reporters, "I think they can criticise me, but why are they criticising Rabindranath Tagore? In Assam, why a district should be named after an unknown person? It should have been changed long back."

This came after CM Biswa Sarma on Tuesday stated that the Karimganj District will be renamed Sribhumi. The key decision has been taken in the state cabinet meeting held on November 19.

"Over 100 years ago, Kabiguru Rabindranath Tagore had described modern-day Karimganj District in Assam as 'Sribhumi'--the land of Maa Lakshmi. Today the #AssamCabinet has fulfilled this long-standing demand of our people," CM Sarma posted on X. (ANI).

