Guwahati (Assam) [India], December 16 (ANI): The Assam government has set a target to make at least 30 lakh women members of Self Help Groups (SHGs) in the state into Lakhpati Didi (Lakhpati Baideu), with a plan to generate a business worth Rs 30,000 crore annually.

The Assam Panchayat and Rural Development department has prepared a roadmap for the next 10 years to help women SHG members achieve this goal.

Assam Panchayat Rural & Development Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass told ANI that, as of now there are around 8.50 lakh Lakhpati Didi in the state who are making their business of Rs 1 lakh annually each.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi and our Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma have emphasized women's empowerment. Assam will not move forward until we empower women. Our Chief Minister has launched the Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyaan. There are around 32 women in SHGs, and we are trying to make them Lakhpati Baideu. As of now, there are around 8 lakh Lakhpati Didis, and we are working to extend this to 32 lakh women. Our Chief Minister is trying to make all 32 lakh women as Lakhpati Didi,"Ranjeet Kumar Dass said.

"If we succeed, the total business from these women will be around Rs 3200 crore annually. Under this mission, we are providing Rs 10,000 to each SHG member in the next few months. The next step is to link them with banks to secure loans of up to Rs 1 lakh. We have already distributed 10,900 scooters to Jeevika Sakhi and GP Sakhi, and we are also providing Rs 500 per month for fuel costs. Next year, we plan to distribute 5,000 additional scooters," he added.

The Minister further mentioned that the central government has given us Rs 1577 crore as a revolving fund and capital subsidy, and we have invested the amount among the women SHGs.

"The Assam Chief Minister has released Rs 445 crore under the Kanaklata Mahila Sabalikaran Yojana. With continued support, 30 lakh women members of SHGs will achieve financial independence, and which GDP will also increase. If 30 lakh women will income Rs 1 lakh each then it will be around Rs 3000 crore annually," Dass said.

He also noted that if the women SHG members' businesses grow to Rs 3,000 crore annually, within the next 10 years, their business could reach Rs 30,000 crore, significantly boosting Assam's GDP.

On the other hand, talking about the success of the recently concluded Asomi Saras Mela organized by Assam State Rural Livelihood Mission (ASRLM), the Assam Minister said that, this year the women SHGs, entrepreneurs sold their products worth Rs 19.69 crore.

"Previous year's tune was around Rs 8 crore and this year the women SHGs, entrepreneurs have made their business worth around Rs 19 crore. We are promoting the Prime Minister's Mann Ki Baat as Local for Vocal and Vocal for Local and people's response is good. Purnima Mahila Self Help Group of Lakhimpur district of Assam has sold their handloom products worth Rs 1.04 crore in this year's Asomi Saras Mela. In the district level Saras Mela, there was a business of Rs 3 crore in Dibrugarh. The Prime Minister and Assam Chief Minister are trying to help the women and have taken lots of initiatives," Ranjeet Kumar Dass said.

He also said that the state government is continuing its efforts to empower women of the state.

"The central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also increased the MSP in various products for the development of the farmers," Ranjeet Kumar Dass said. (ANI)

