Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], January 24 (ANI): Assam Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah led a high-profile Investors' Roadshow in Ahmedabad on Friday, aiming to showcase Assam's investment potential ahead of the Advantage Assam 2.0: Investment and Infrastructure Summit 2025, which is set to take place on February 25-26 in Guwahati.

Addressing over 230 investors, entrepreneurs, and industry leaders, Minister Baruah emphasised Assam's transformation into a leading investment destination under the dynamic leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

He highlighted Assam's strategic location as India's gateway to Southeast Asia, robust infrastructure comprising roadways, railways, and air connectivity, and its strengths in key sectors such as oil, natural gas, tea, agriculture, and green energy.

The Minister also underscored government initiatives, including customised incentives and business-friendly policies, designed to facilitate ease of doing business in the state.

He noted Assam's thriving tourism sector, fueled by its rich biodiversity, cultural heritage, and sustainable tourism initiatives and said that projects such as the Tata Semiconductor initiative have showcased Assam's growing industrial potential.

"The Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit, guided by the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and our Chief Minister, aims to position Assam as a premier investment and industrial hub. This roadshow in Ahmedabad, a beacon of entrepreneurship, is a strategic step to forge meaningful partnerships," Minister Baruah stated.

The roadshow witnessed enthusiastic participation from over 230 leading investors and industry experts, reaffirming confidence in Assam's business ecosystem.

The upcoming Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit 2025 promises to strengthen industrial and trade ties, attracting global investments to propel Assam's growth story further.

FICCI (Gujarat Council ) Chairman Rajiv Gandhi, Senior officials of Assam Gyanendra Tripathi, Dr. S Lakhsmanan, Virendra Mittal and other esteemed dignitaries were present during the event. (ANI)

