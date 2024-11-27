Sribhumi (Assam) [India], November 27 (ANI): A police team conducted a raid in the Patel Nagar area of Sribhumi, seizing two vehicles carrying 76,000 Yaba tablets and arresting three individuals.

The operation was part of ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking in the region.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, in a post on X, stated, "In an anti-narcotics operation carried out by Sribhumi Police, two vehicles coming from a neighbouring state were intercepted in the Patel Nagar area, leading to the recovery of 76,000 Yaba tablets. Three individuals were apprehended during the operation."

Earlier, the Assam Rifles, in a joint operation with the Customs Department, successfully seized 1,000 grams of Crystal Methamphetamine, commonly known as ICE, valued at approximately Rs 16 crore in the international market. The operation took place in Badharghat, Tripura, on Sunday, according to a press release.

Acting on a tip-off, the Assam Rifles swiftly launched the operation, resulting in the seizure of the contraband and its subsequent handover to the Customs Department. (ANI)

