Guwahati (Assam) [India], January 14 (ANI): Veterans Day was celebrated at Narangi Military Station in Assam's Guwahati on Tuesday with 'gusto and spirit of camaraderie', a release said.

Prominent veterans including Air Marshal Anjan Gogoi, Major General JP Prasad, Major General Kamal Pathak, Brigadier Polash Choudhury Director Rajya Sainik Board Assam and many other veteran officers, Junior Commissioned Officers and Other Ranks graced the occasion.

Armed Forces Veterans Day is celebrated each year on 14 January to commemorate the legacy of courage, commitment and selfless devotion of the Veterans fraternity. In keeping with the tradition.

Major General RD Sharma, General Officer Commanding apprised the veterans regarding various activities and initiatives being undertaken by 51 Sub Area for the benefit of the veteran fraternity related to healthcare, pensions and holistic welfare. Information regarding the upcoming Veterans Rally and Job Mela was also disseminated to the assembled Veterans.

The Veterans presented a traditional gift hamper and Gamusa to the GOC on the occasion. The serving and retired Armed Forces personnel present at the occasion reaffirmed their loyalty and obligation towards the nation and their role towards nation-building.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed gratitude to veterans on the occasion of Armed Forces Veterans Day and said that they are heroes and enduring symbols of patriotism.

PM Modi also said that Veterans' sacrifice, courage and unwavering commitment to duty are exemplary.

"On Armed Forces Veterans Day, we express gratitude to the brave women and men who dedicated their lives to safeguarding our nation. Their sacrifices, courage and unwavering commitment to duty are exemplary. Our Veterans are heroes and enduring symbols of patriotism," PM Modi wrote on X.

He reaffirmed that the NDA-led government will continue to work for the welfare of veterans.

"Ours is a Government that has always worked for the welfare of veterans and we will keep doing so in the times to come," PM Modi wrote.

Earlier in the day, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh attended the 9th Armed Veterans' Day event in Akhnoor Jammu and Kashmir, where he hoisted a 108-foot national flag and inaugurated a heritage museum. (ANI)

