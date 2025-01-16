Kannur (Kerala), Jan 16 (PTI) A 22-year-old baby has suffered serious health problems recently allegedly due to the noise from the powerful firecrackers that burst during a wedding-related celebration near the infant's home in this district, police said on Thursday.

The infant is at present undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit of a private hospital here after suffering from seizures following the noise from the firecrackers, the police said.

Also Read | Maharashtra Government Approves Disbursement of INR 3,690 Crore To Transfer Installment of INR 1,500 for January of Ladki Bahin Yojana.

Police also said that a complaint had been received from the family regarding the bursting of powerful crackers on the nights of January 12 and 13 during a wedding-related celebration at a nearby house.

The infant's family said that the first incident occurred on January 12 night when due to the noise of the firecrackers, the child's mouth and eyes remained open for several minutes and then returned to normal.

Also Read | Saif Ali Khan Stabbing: Congress’s Nana Patole Targets CM Devendra Fadnavis, Says ‘Is There a Home Minister in Maharashtra or Not?’.

On January 13, firecrackers were again burst and the child again showed the same signs as the previous day and then became motionless with the parents thinking the baby had died.

On Thursday, the child's father told a TV channel that despite requesting the nearby family not to burst such powerful crackers, they paid no heed.

"What if my daughter had died? Would they be able to compensate for that loss of life?" he asked.

One of the doctors treating the baby told reporters that MRI and other tests of the infant showed its vitals were normal and no problems were seen.

"The baby will most likely be discharged tomorrow," he said.

The doctor also said that the tests showed that the baby has a magnesium deficiency which can also cause such seizures.

He also said that while firecrackers may cause seizures, it cannot be said with complete certainty that it was the cause this time.

"The child is normal now," the doctor said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)