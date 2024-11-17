Udaipur, Nov 17 (PTI) Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Sunday said 'Batenge to Katenge' was not merely a slogan but an idea.

"This is not a slogan, but an idea. One can have one's perspective to look at a subject. Religious forces that do religious politics have seen it from a religious point of view," he told reporters in Udaipur.

He alleged that the Congress practises politics of division and sees it from a religious point of view.

"Congress divided the country in the name of religion, rich and poor, hatched a conspiracy to divide in the name of caste. They see it as a religious statement. The fault is not of the statement, but of their perspective," he said.

"Wherever we have been divided, that part has been cut off from India, so we should not be divided, we should remain united. If we are divided in India's Ganga-Jamuni culture, then we will be divided and cut off," he said.

He said that the area with a smaller Hindu population was cut off from India.

"Be it Afghanistan or Pakistan. Later, an attempt was made to do the politics of separation in Kashmir," he said.

Shekhawat said the whole world recognises that this is "India's century," and only unity will lead to India becoming the most powerful and prosperous nation in the world.

"Modi has brought about a change in the lives of crores of poor people," he said.

The minister condemned the incident in Deoli-Uniara in Tonk where Independent candidate Naresh Meena slapped an SDM on the day of polling on November 13.

He also said that the results of the bypolls on seven assembly seats would come in the favour of the party. The results will be declared on November 23.

Of the seven seats, BJP held one seat, Congress held four, and RLP and BAP held one each. He said that the party's tally in the assembly will increase after the results.

"BJP is going to become 'Ek se Anek'," he said.

