Patna, Dec 11 (PTI) Bihar chief secretary Amrit Lal Meena on Wednesday visited a private firm in Hajipur that supplies safety shoes to the Russian Army and other European markets.

According to a statement by the information and public relations department of the state government, "Meena visited the stitching, molding, casting, soling, and packaging sections of the firm. During the inspection, the chief secretary also interacted with the employees working there. The firm's representative, Dhananjay Kumar Patel, briefed the CS about the company and said around 300 people are currently working at the company, of which 200 are women."

Patel informed Meena that the firm's safety and fashion shoes are in great demand in European countries. "The company is also planning to manufacture gloves and complete army uniforms as part of its expansion plan. Soon, the total number of employees will increase from 300 to 900," the statement added.

Meena advised company officials to explore other market options for their products, including supplying to the Indian Army.

"The state government and the district administration will provide all possible assistance to the firm in its expansion plans. Meena directed officials to install solar panels on the roofs of the firm's building. He also instructed officials to take immediate action for the long-term maintenance of the entire Hajipur Industrial Area," the statement added.

According to officials from the firm, the company aims to develop high-end shoes for several international brands and has already begun negotiations with other overseas firms.

