Gopalganj (Bihar) [India], January 4 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar today took a dig at the era of Lalu Prasad Yadav-led government, saying that before Janata Dal (United)-led government was formed in 2005, 'Bihar ki halat kaafi kharab thi.'

The CM made the comments during a review meeting held at the Gopalganj collectorate hall on Saturday, discussing the district's developmental schemes. CM Kumar was given a detailed overview of the schemes, according to a statement released by the CM's Office.

Mentioning that the people of Bihar had given a mandate to Nitish Kumar and his party on November 24, 2005, it was a chance to work for the state's development.

"Since then, we have been continuously working for the development of Bihar... Before the year 2005, Bihar ki halat kaafi kharab thi (the condition of Bihar was really bad). People were afraid to come out of their homes after evening. There was no arrangement for treatment in hospitals, the roads were dilapidated, the condition of education was not good, and often there were reports of religious disputes," said the CM according to the statement.

Highlighting that the state has improved since then, he added, "The condition of Bihar changed. There has been no discrimination against anyone. We went here and there by mistake twice. Now we will always stay together and will develop the country along with Bihar."

Mentioning that 'no area of Bihar is untouched by development,' he said that work has also been done in education, health, road, bridge construction on a large scale.

"Earlier people from earlier people from any corner of Bihar used to reach Patna in 6 hours, now it has been reduced to 5 hours. Every kind of work is being done for this," said the CM.

Mentioning specific schemes for education and children, the CM said that a dress scheme was started for girls studying in government schools in 2006, a cycle scheme in 2009 for girls, and a similar scheme for boys in 2010.

"Recruitment of teachers on a large scale, construction of school buildings have been implemented to bring about improvement in the field of education. A large number of government teachers are being recruited. Government recognition is being given to employed teachers through examination. Earlier, very few girls used to go to study," read the statement.

Mentioning the improvements in the health sector, the CM said, "earlier only 39 patients used to go for treatment in the Primary Health Center in a month. Now on an average more than 11 thousand patients are coming for treatment in 1 month."

The CM highlighted that 5 more government medical colleges have been opened in multiple districts, bringing the total medical colleges to 11.

Adding further on the development, "Basic facilities like tap water in every house, construction of paved streets and drains in every house, toilet in every house, electricity connection to every house have been made available to the people."

Since the Nitish Kumar-led government came to power, the CM claimed that 50 percent reservation was given to women in Panchayati raj institutions and municipal bodies, with over four elections held so far, including an increase in police recruitment for women. (ANI)

