Beed (Maharashtra) [India], November 20 (ANI): As voting is underway for Maharashtra Assembly elections, BJP leader Pankaja Munde expressed confidence that BJP and Mahayuti were going to win majority and form government comfortably.

Pankaja Munde said, "I am a leader of the (BJP) Maharashtra Core Committee. I have tried to visit and attend as many public gatherings as possible. but I was only able to attend 40 percent public meetings due to time constraints. BJP and Mahayuti are going to win majority and form government comfortably."

Pankaja Munde is daughter of late politician Gopinath Munde. She is not contesting elections this time. She is supporting her estranged cousin Dhananjaya Munde, who is contesting from the NCP from Parli. Beed has six Assembly seats.

Maharashtra recorded a sluggish voter turnout of 32.18 per cent in the single-phase assembly elections as of 1 pm, according to the Election Commission of India.

A naxal hit Gadchiroli district in Maharashtra recorded the highest voter turnout of 50.89 per cent, while the district of Mumbai city recorded the lowest voter turnout of 27.73 per cent till 1 pm, as per the data of the Election Commission of India (ECI).

As per the data of the ECI, Mumbai Suburban recorded a voter turnout of 30.43 per cent, Nagpur 31.65 per cent, Thane 28.35 per cent, Aurangabad 33.89 per cent, Pune 29.03 per cent, Nashik 32.30 per cent, Satara 34.78 per cent, Kolhapur 38.56 per cent, Dhule 34.05 per cent, Palghar 33.40 per cent, Ratnagiri 38.52 per cent, Nanded 28.15 per cent and Latur 33.27 per cent.

Voter turnout for Sindhudurg was recorded at 38.34 per cent, Wardha at 34.55 per cent, Osmanabad at 31.75 per cent, Washim at 29.31 per cent, Yavatmal at 34.10 per cent, Solapur at 29.44 per cent, Sangli at 33.50 per cent, Ahmednagar at 32.90 per cent, Akola at 29.87 per cent, Amravati at 31.32 per cent, Beed at 32.58 per cent, Bhandara at 35.06 per cent, Buldhana at 32.91 per cent, Chandrapur at 35.54 per cent, Gondiya at 40.46 per cent, Hingoli at 35.97 per cent, Jalgoan at 27.88 per cent Jalna at 36.42 per cent, Nandurbar at 37.40 per cent, Parbhani at 33.12 per cent and Raigad at 34.84 per cent.

The voter turnout for the Nanded Parliamentary constituency in Maharashtra was recorded at 27.25 per cent till 1 pm.

Voting began at 7 am on Wednesday for the single-phase on 288 seats of Maharashtra assembly elections and second phase of the Jharkhand Assembly elections, covering the remaining 38 seats.

The results for all the seats in Maharashtra and Jharkhand and by-poll sets will be announced on November 23. (ANI)

