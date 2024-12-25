Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 25 (ANI): Congress leader Surendra Rajput on Wednesday accused the RSS, BJP, and their affiliated organisations of being hostile to democracy and the Constitution, claiming they have consistently opposed the pillars of India's democratic framework.

Speaking to ANI, the Congress leader said, "The BJP, Sangh (referring to RSS) have always opposed the makers of the Constitution, the protectors of the Constitution, the givers of freedom, and the protectors of democracy. All these facts clearly indicate that the Sangh, BJP, and their affiliated organizations cannot tolerate democracy and the Constitution in any form."

His remarks came after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday demanded an apology from Congress for continuously insulting Bharat Ratna Bhimrao Ambedkar and said that the Bharatiya Janata Party has worked to build the country of Baba Saheb's dreams.

CM Yogi also accused the Congress of insulting Dalits and the underprivileged in the country.

"Congress has a history of trying to completely stop Dalits and the underprivileged from their rights on the basis of appeasement. Congress brought the country to the brink of partition on the basis of appeasement... Jawaharlal Nehru did not want Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar to be a part of the Constituent Assembly," CM Yogi said.

On Tuesday, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said that the only solution to the Ambedkar controversy is that Union Home Minister Amit Shah should be dismissed and apologize to the country over his remarks on Babasaheb Ambedkar in Rajya Sabha.

Addressing a press conference, Jairam Ramesh said, "This is in response to the insult made to Ambedkar by the Home Minister on December 17. Today, meetings are being held across all districts, and a document is being prepared to be submitted to the President. The only solution to this situation is that the Home Minister should be dismissed and should apologize."

This comes in response to Amit Shah's remark in Rajya Sabha, where he reportedly said "If they (opposition) had taken the name of God so many times instead of Ambedkar, they would have got heaven for seven lives." (ANI)

