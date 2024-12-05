Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], December 5 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in-charge for Haryana, Dr Satish Poonia, on Thursday defended the time taken to form the Maharashtra Cabinet, saying that opposition parties have no right to raise questions on the matter, as they have been rejected by the people.

Speaking on the formation of the Maharashtra Cabinet, Poonia said, "Opposition parties have no right to raise questions (On time it took to form Maharashtra Cabinet) because they have been rejected by the people. Amicable decisions had to be taken within the alliance so that a good government could be formed as per the expectations of the people of Maharashtra. Devendra Fadnavis, who has previously been the CM of Maharashtra, had accepted the post of DyCM in the interest of Maharashtra, Mahayuti and the party. He is a natural politician who started his career as a mayor... The decision to make him Maharashtra CM is in the interest of Maharashtra."

Poonia also spoke about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to Haryana on December 9. He praised the PM for his efforts to improve the lives of women, highlighting the success of the 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' campaign launched in Panipat in 2015. "The PM has done a lot of work for women. To end gender discrimination, he started the 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' campaign from Panipat in 2015. On this same holy land, the PM will launch the 'Bima Sakhi Yojana', so that women can become financially strong through insurance. More than 50,000 women will be present to welcome the Prime Minister at the event," Satish Poonia said.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis took the oath as Chief Minister of Maharashtra in a ceremony held at Mumbai's Azad Maidan. Governor CP Radhakrishnan administered the oath, and the event was attended by prominent leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Chief Ministers from various states, including Yogi Adityanath (Uttar Pradesh), Nitish Kumar (Bihar), and Pramod Sawant (Goa), were also present.

The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance secured a historic win in the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly Election, winning 235 seats. The BJP emerged as the single largest party with 132 seats, while Shiv Sena and NCP secured 57 and 41 seats, respectively. The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance faced a setback, with Congress winning just 16 seats and Shiv Sena (UBT) winning 20 seats. The NCP's Sharad Pawar faction secured only 10 seats. (ANI)

