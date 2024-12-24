Katra/Jammu, Dec 24 (PTI) The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) will install 200 new CCTV cameras along the pilgrimage route to ensure a safe and hassle-free experience for visitors, officials said on Tuesday.

The Board also said it will strictly adhere to the National Green Tribunal's (NGT) guidelines, which cap the daily number of pilgrims at 50,000. Only devotees with RFID cards will be permitted to proceed toward the Vaishno Devi Bhavan in view of the new year rush.

Also Read | Serial Killer Arrested: Punjab Police Arrests Ram Saroop Alias Sodhi Who Murdered 11 Men in 18 Months.

As the year draws to a close, the number of devotees visiting the revered Mata Vaishno Devi shrine increases significantly.

"To ensure a safe and hassle-free experience for visitors, the Board, in collaboration with the district administration, has taken several proactive measures," Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board CEO Anshul Garg said.

Also Read | GST on Popcorn Hiked After Council Meeting? Govt Sources Say No Increase in Goods and Services Tax Rate.

Highlighting the security enhancements, Garg stated that the Board is installing 200 additional CCTV cameras equipped with advanced AI capabilities along the pilgrimage route.

"These cameras will enhance surveillance and assist security agencies in maintaining order. With this addition, the total number of cameras on the route will exceed 700, and the installation is expected to be completed within three months," Garg added.

To address safety concerns and streamline the darshan process amid the rising number of pilgrims, regular meetings are being held between the Shrine Board and the district administration. "Both parties are working closely with the police to ensure efficient crowd management and the security of devotees," he said.

The Board has also set up additional RFID counters to reduce waiting times. "Devotees can now acquire RFID cards within 15 minutes," Garg said.

The RFID cards, apart from complying with safety protocols, offer additional benefits such as real-time tracking along the route and an accidental insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh for each cardholder.

Garg said that according to the NGT guidelines, only 50,000 pilgrims are allowed to visit the shrine daily. "For the New Year, this limit will be strictly enforced, allowing only RFID cardholders to proceed toward the Bhavan," he said.

The Board also noted that the annual influx of pilgrims continues to rise. "Last year, the yatra set a new record with 95 lakh pilgrims, and the number is expected to surpass this milestone as the year ends," Garg said, adding that the pilgrimage is anticipated to pick up even further in the coming days.

The Shrine Board reiterated its commitment to ensure a smooth and secure pilgrimage experience for all devotees during the year-end festivities.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)