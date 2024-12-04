Kolhapur, Dec 4 (PTI) A-seven-year-old girl and her younger brother died of suspected food poisoning in Maharashtra's Kolhapur district separated by hours, police said on Wednesday.

Shriyansh Angad (4) and Kavya Angad (7), both residents of Chimgaon in Kagal tehsil, consumed meat on Sunday, followed by a cake in the evening.

"On Sunday late evening, Kavya complained to her parents of nausea and stomach ache. She was taken to a doctor who prescribed medicines and asked her to take rest at home. On Monday morning, Shriyansh also complained of nausea and he was also given medicines," said assistant police inspector Shivaji Kare.

As Kavya's health worsened, she was hospitalised on Monday evening, he said.

"The boy was rushed to a hospital on Tuesday morning after he experienced stomach pains, where he died during treatment. The girl breathed her last on Tuesday evening. We have preserved the viscera and investigating," Kare added.

Prima facie, food poisoning is the cause of the death of the brother-sister duo, he said.

