Hyderabad, Jan 16 (PTI) The BRS on Thursday said it filed two petitions in the Supreme Court seeking disqualification of its MLAs who switched over to Congress.

The opposition party in a post on 'X' said a special leave petition seeking an order from the Apex Court to direct the Assembly Speaker and secretary to take immediate action on the disqualification by fixing time limits against MLAs Danam Nagender, Kadiyam Srihari and Tellam Venkata Rao.

Similarly, a writ petition has been filed against the remaining seven legislators who defected, it said. The BRS brought to the notice of the top court that even six months after the High Court's ruling, the Speaker neither took any action nor had he even given any notice to the defected MLAs, it added. The party said it requested the Supreme Court to give direction to the Speaker to decide within four weeks concerning the MLAs.

