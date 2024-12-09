Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 9 (ANI): Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha on Monday criticised the Revanth Reddy-led government in Telangana for celebrating its one-year anniversary in office.

The BRS leader alleged that the Telangana government had failed on all fronts in the state after promising all kinds of guarantees.

Regarding the first anniversary of the Congress government in the state, BRS leader K Kavitha told ANI, "They came into power by giving all sorts of guarantees but have not fulfilled any except free bus rides for women. This has caused a reduction in the number of buses... This is, in a way, an insult to women."

"I laud their courage for celebrating after doing nothing...," she said, taking a dig at the Telangana government.

Meanwhile, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLAs and MLCs arrived at the state Assembly on Monday wearing T-shirts that read 'Adani-Revanth Bhai Bhai'. However, the police stopped them from entering the Assembly.

BRS Working President KT Rama Rao said that they wanted to expose the "double standards" of the Congress.

"Double standard of Congress needs to be exposed. On the one hand in Parliament, Rahul Gandhi wears a t-shirt saying Adani and the Prime Minister are one but the fact is Adani and Revanth Reddy are best friends," Rama Rao told ANI.

"Therefore, we are exposing the Congress and we will continue to expose them in the House also. If Rahul Gandhi can be allowed in Parliament, there's no reason why we should not be allowed here," he added.

In November, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy called for the celebration of "Praja Palana Vijayotsavalu" to mark the first anniversary of the Congress government, running from December 1 to 9. The celebrations aim to highlight the achievements of the first year of governance and outline plans, according to a press release. (ANI)

