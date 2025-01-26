Attari-Wagah Border (Punjab) [India], January 26 (ANI): Officiating DIG Harsh Nandan Joshi extended greetings to the Border Security Force (BSF) personnel and their families on the occasion of the 76th Republic Day, marking the celebration with an emphasis on national unity and security.

"I extend my heartfelt greetings and best wishes to all the border personnel, their families, on the occasion of the 76th Republic Day," Joshi said, celebrating the day as a moment to honor those who sacrificed for India's freedom. "Today is a day of joy and happiness as well as a day to remember those heroes and patriots who made the supreme sacrifice for the honour and freedom of India."

Acknowledging the efforts of BSF personnel, he also stressed the importance of maintaining the nation's integrity. "I appeal to all those present here to make every possible effort to maintain the unity and integrity of the country," Joshi added.

The BSF's ongoing operations were also highlighted during the address. "From 1st January 2024 till date, we have recovered 301 kg of heroin, various weapons, 460 rounds, 59 magazines. Apart from this, 30 Pakistani and 1 Afghan intruders have been caught during the operation of illegal infiltration on the international border," Joshi shared.

In addition to this, the BSF apprehended 3 foreigners -- including Bangladeshi and Nepali nationals -- attempting to cross into Pakistan illegally. "Apart from this, 101 Indian smugglers were also caught and 6 Pakistani intruders were killed," Joshi added, detailing the force's proactive measures.

The rise of drone-related security challenges was also addressed. "The Border Security Force is making every effort to thwart the increasing activities of drones," Joshi stated. "From 1st January 2024 till date, BSF has succeeded in shooting down a total of 319 drones."

Meanwhile, The Indian Army celebrated the 76th Republic Day at Kaman Post in Uri on Sunday, along with local villagers and students from nearby border villages, said an official Army statement.

According to an Army's statement, the event featured the unfurling of the national flag, followed by cultural and patriotic performances by students, showcasing India's rich heritage.

A blanket and clothes distribution drive was also organised, benefiting underprivileged families in the region. Local dignitaries praised the community's participation, highlighting the spirit of unity and national pride, the statement added.

Further, it said, "The celebration reinforced the bond between the Army and border communities, emphasising cultural preservation and social responsibility." (ANI)

