Ferozepur (Punjab) [India], January 28 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) on Tuesday seized a suspected heroin packet near the border area of Ferozepur district, Punjab.

Acting on inputs from the BSF Intelligence Wing, troops recovered the packet on January 28, around 5:20 PM from a farming field in Lakha Singh Wala village, a statement said.

The recovered packet, weighing 500 grams, was wrapped in white adhesive tape and came equipped with two radium sticks and an improvised plastic hook. These features indicate a likely attempt to smuggle narcotics using a drone, a method increasingly employed by cross-border syndicates, it said.

The proactive efforts of the BSF continue to thwart attempts by Pakistani narco-syndicates to smuggle drugs across the border, it said. (ANI)

