Patna, Jan 9 (PTI) Police on Thursday recovered bundles of burnt currency notes of Rs 500 denomination, admit cards and OMR sheets of various competitive exams from a room of the Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH)'s Chanakya hostel, officials said.

A minor fire had broken out in a room at the Chanakya hostel late on Tuesday, though casualties or injuries were reported, police said.

“During the course of investigation, police recovered several bundles of burnt Rs 500 currency notes (around Rs 2.75 lakh), admit cards of several students of competitive exams and OMR sheets.

“The police were informed by the hostel authorities that the room was illegally occupied by Ajay Kumar, a student of PMCH and a resident of Samastipur. He is absconding. A case was registered on the basis of a complaint filed by the principal of PMCH,” Abdul Halim, SHO, Pirbahor police station, told PTI.

Asked whether the admit cards recovered included those of NEET (undergraduate) examination as reported in a section of the media, he said, “I can't say that specifically… The seizure list is being prepared. It is true that several admit cards of different competitive exams were recovered.”

Further investigation is underway.

