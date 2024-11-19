New Delhi, Nov 19 (PTI) A private bus caught fire near Dhaula Kuan here on Tuesday evening, an official said.

A call regarding the fire was received around 8.15 pm and three fire tenders were pressed into service, the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) official said.

There was no report of anyone getting injured and the dousing operations are underway, he added.

Other details are awaited.

