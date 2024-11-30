India News | Capt Rheeya Sreedharan Becomes First Second-generation Woman Officer to Earn Aviation Wings

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. Capt Rheeya has been awarded with the coveted 'Aviation Wings' at the Valedictory Ceremony at Combat Aviation Training School in Nashik. She has been inducted into the Indian Army Southern Command.

Agency News ANI| Nov 30, 2024 05:32 PM IST
India News | Capt Rheeya Sreedharan Becomes First Second-generation Woman Officer to Earn Aviation Wings
Capt Rheeya K Sreedharan with her father Brigadier Kaushal Sreedharan (Photo/X@IaSouthern)

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 30 (ANI): Captain Rheeya K Sreedharan has become the first second-generation woman officer to earn Aviation Wings in the Indian Army.

She achieved this 'legacy' after 11 months of rigorous training.

Capt Rheeya has been awarded with the coveted 'Aviation Wings' at the Valedictory Ceremony at Combat Aviation Training School in Nashik. She has been inducted into the Indian Army Southern Command.

    "Capt Rheeya K Sreedharan proudly follows in the footsteps of her father, Brig Kaushal Sreedharan, as she earns the coveted Aviation Wings at the Valedictory Ceremony at CATS, #Nashik. After 11 months of rigorous training, she becomes the first second-generation woman officer to claim a legacy in the Army Aviation Corps and achieve this prestigious milestone," the Southern Command INDIAN ARMY wrote in a post on X.

    An Aviation Wing is an award given to officers in the Indian Army Aviation Corps (AAC) after they complete the Combat Aviators Course and become combat helicopter pilots. (ANI)

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

