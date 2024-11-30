India News | Capt Rheeya Sreedharan Becomes First Second-generation Woman Officer to Earn Aviation Wings

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 30 (ANI): Captain Rheeya K Sreedharan has become the first second-generation woman officer to earn Aviation Wings in the Indian Army.
She achieved this 'legacy' after 11 months of rigorous training.
Capt Rheeya has been awarded with the coveted 'Aviation Wings' at the Valedictory Ceremony at Combat Aviation Training School in Nashik. She has been inducted into the Indian Army