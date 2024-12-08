New Delhi [India], December 8 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested the Group General Manager (GGM) of a central government Public Sector Undertaking (PSU), along with director of a private company and another person for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 10 lakh, the agency said in a statement on Sunday.

As per the statement, the CBI has apprehended a GGM of M/s BRIDGE AND ROOF CO. (INDIA) LIMITED, a Central Govt. PSU under Ministry of Heavy Industries along with two private persons including Director of a Private Company & another private person, after payment of Rs 10 lakh bribe to said accused GGM.

The CBI registered a case on 07.12.2024 against accused four accused including Group General Manager(GGM) of M/s Bridge and Roof Co. (India) Limited (Central Govt. PSU under Ministry of Heavy Industries); Director of a Bhubaneswar based private company; a Private Person; Bhubaneswar based said private company and Unknown public servants and private persons on allegations that accused that Group General Manager, a PSU under Ministry of Heavy Industries), was indulging in corrupt and illegal activities in the matter of awarding work orders and clearing bills in lieu of undue advantage in the form of bribe, the CBI said.

It was alleged that accused Director of said accused Private Limited met accused GGM at his Bhubaneshwar office on 06.12.2024 during which accused Group General Manager demanded cash of Rs. 10 lakh from accused Director of Private Limited, for which accused Group General Manager promised to adjust the said amount in future billings, the agency said in its statement.

CBI laid a trap on 07.12.2024 and caught the accused GGM obtaining demanded undue advantage/bribe amount of Rs. 10 lakh which was delivered to him by accused Director of the said company at Bhubhneshwar. Bribe Money of Rs 10 lakh was also recovered. Another private person was caught for his role as co-conspirator in abetting and facilitating the exchange of undue advantage, it added.

Searches are being conducted at 8 locations in Bhubaneswar (Odisha) and Kolkata (West Bengal) which has so far led to recovery of incriminating documents, a vehicle used in the commission of offence along with digital devices, the CBI said.

Investigation is continuing, it added. (ANI)

