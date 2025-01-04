Kochi, Jan 4 (PTI) The CBI has arrested two individuals absconding for 18 years after allegedly killing a woman and her 17-day-old twin daughters in Kollam district's Anchal, police said on Saturday.

Anchal-native Divil Kumar and Kannur's Rajesh, a former army man, were arrested from Puducherry, police said.

The two were produced before a court in Kochi on Saturday and were remanded in judicial custody, according to a prosecutor.

The case pertains to the reported murder of Ranjini (who was then 24) and her twin daughters on February 10, 2006 at Anchal.

According to sources, Ranjini and Divil Kumar were having an affair and subsequently, she got pregnant. Kumar allegedly killed her with the help of his friend Rajesh.

Both the Kerala Police and the CBI had identified the accused during earlier investigations. However, the duo managed to evade arrest until now.

In 2008, the CBI took over the case following a plea from the victim's family.

It was revealed that after committing the murder, Divil Kumar changed his name and identity. He kept himself a new name -- Vishnu, a CBI Spokesperson said in a statement.

Rajesh also changed his name to Praveen Kumar, concealed his real identity and got married in Puducherry, the CBI Spokesperson said.

Rajesh purchased properties in Puducherry and had settled there, he said.

Acting on intelligence and after a thorough verification, a team of CBI officers traced the two in Puducherry and nabbed them on Friday, the CBI statement said.

"The CBI investigation revealed that the above murders were committed by Divil Kumar, and his friend Rajesh. Both the accused were absconding from the stage of investigation in 2006," the statement said.

The CBI had filed a chargesheet and the court had declared them as Proclaimed Offenders, it said.

