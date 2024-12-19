Lucknow, Dec 19 (PTI) The Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport (CCSIA) on Thursday successfully conducted a simulated bomb threat evacuation mock drill at the integrated Terminal 3.

The drill was conducted to test the airport's disaster response system and coordination with stakeholders and agencies in times of crisis, an official statement issued here said.

The exercise saw participation from CCSI Airport's stakeholders, including airlines, CISF, police, hospitals, and fire brigade as well as the team from the airport

The CCSI Airport is managed by Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL), a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises, the flagship company of the globally diversified Adani Group.

