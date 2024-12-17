Ghaziabad (UP), Dec 17 (PTI) Antarashtriya Hindu Parishad president Pravin Togadia on Tuesday said the Centre must take strict action to stop atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh.

"The central government must take strict action to stop the atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh. Earlier, there were 28 per cent Hindus there but due to constant migration caused by atrocities, only 8 per cent Hindus are left now," he said.

Togadia, former international working president of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), was addressing an event in Sahibabad.

"I am dreaming of such an India from where five crore Bangladeshis would be driven out. The people who talk in favour of Bangladesh should get their DNA test done," he said.

Adding that the population of Hindus in India is constantly decreasing, he said at the time of Independence, 86 per cent of the population was Hindus but now only 71 per cent are left.

"In the next 70-80 years, the situation of Hindus will be serious in the country. A law for the majority of Hindus will have to be brought at any cost only then the population of Hindus will be increased," he said.

Hanuman Chalisa chanting programmes will be organised in every village on Tuesdays or Saturdays to connect Hindus with Hindutva.

In the first phase, Hanuman Chalisa chanting will be organised in one lakh villages, he said.

On Sambhal violence, he said an attack on the police is an attack on our government.

"Till now, 'shivling' was found only in mosques. Now it is being found inside homes as well.

"We will definitely worship wherever there is a 'shivling'," he said.

Targeting the leaders of the opposition parties, he said they should also come to Sambhal and worship the 'shivling'.

