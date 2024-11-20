New Delhi [India], November 20 (ANI): The Central Government, through the Ministry of Law and Justice, on Wednesday notified the appointment of Justice Justice D Krishnakumar of Madras High Court as Chief Justice of the High Court of Manipur.

Notification issued stated that "In exercise of the power conferred by the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint Justice D Krishnakumar, Judge, Madras High Court as Chief Justice of the High Court of Manipur with effect from the date he assumes charge of the office, consequent upon the superannuation of Justice Siddharth Mridul, present Chief Justice of the High Court of Manipur on 21.11.2024."

On November 18, 2024, the Supreme Court Collegium, consisting of the newly appointed Chief Justice of India, Justice Sanjiv Khanna, along with Justice BR Gavai and Justice Surya Kant, recommended the appointment of Justice D Krishnakumar as the next Chief Justice of the Manipur High Court.

Before his elevation to the bench, Justice Krishnakumar gained extensive experience as an advocate, specializing in civil, constitutional, and service matters, particularly in constitutional law, at the High Court.

The Collegium noted his strong legal acumen, competence, and high level of integrity and honesty. In recommending Justice Krishnakumar, the Collegium also considered that, currently, there is only one Chief Justice from the Madras High Court among the Chief Justices of the High Courts. (ANI)

