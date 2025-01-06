Karnal (Haryana) [India], January 6 (ANI): Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday, urged farmers to come forward for talks without conditions, stating that the central government has already extended an invitation for the dialogue amid ongoing farmers' protest.

Khattar further pointed out that farmers didn't engage with the committee set up by the Supreme Court, highlighting the need for cooperation.

"The central government has already offered to hold talks with the farmers. The farmers also did not come to hold talks with the committee constituted by the Supreme Court. It is not right on behalf of farmers to hold talks with conditions. They should agree to hold talks and look for a solution..," he said.

Earlier today, former Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal hit out at the BJP-led NDA government at the centre over the ongoing farmers' protest, accusing them of reneging on what he claimed were 'promises' made to the farmers three years back.

In a post on X, the AAP national convenor termed the BJP as 'arrogant.' He also said that the ruling party at the centre will be responsible if anything happens to the farmers in Punjab who are on indefinite hunger strikes.

"Farmers in Punjab have been staging sit-ins and indefinite hunger strikes for several days. Their demands are the same ones that the central government agreed to three years ago but has yet to implement. The BJP government has now reneged on its promises. The BJP isn't even talking to the farmers. Engage with them--they are our country's farmers. Why is the BJP so arrogant that it refuses to have a conversation?" he wrote in his post.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court granted time to the Punjab government to comply with its December 20 order to provide medical aid and shift to hospital farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who has been on a fast-unto-death since November 26.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Sudhanshu Dhulia listed the matter for further hearing on January 2 after Advocate General Gurminder Singh, appearing for the Punjab government, sought more time for compliance with the order.

Singh said, "An application has been moved seeking three more days for compliance with the court's December 20 order for providing medical aid and shifting Dallewal to the hospital." (ANI)

