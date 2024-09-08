Ambikapur (Chattisgarh) [India], September 8 (ANI): As many as four labourers were killed while working at the Kudargadhi Aluminium Plant in Ambikapur, Chhattisgarh, after the plant's coal bunker fell down after got overfilled, officials said on Sunday.

Four labourers have died and the remaining are undergoing treatment at the Ambikapur Medical College Hospital.

All the workers are from Bihar and Madhya Pradesh.

Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Ambikapur, Prabodh Minj, reached the site of the incident and assessed the situation.

Further details are awaited in the case. (ANI)

