Thrissur (Kerala), Nov 23 (PTI) Ruling LDF candidate U R Pradeep was in the lead by over 5,000 votes after two hours of counting of the ballots polled in the Chelakkara Assembly bypoll in Kerala on Saturday, according to the Election Commission.

As per the figures released by the EC, Pradeep was leading by 5,834 votes against his nearest rival and Congress candidate Ramya Haridas after the counting of votes in the third round.

Also Read | Indian Student Dies in US: Aryan Reddy From Telangana Dies After Gun Misfires on Birthday.

While Pradeep got 17,509 votes in the second round, Haridas secured 11,675 votes and BJP's K Balakrishnan received 6,758 votes, according to EC figures.

A bypoll was necessitated in Chelakkara segment, a Left bastion for years, as the then MLA and former Devaswom Minister K Radhakrishnan was elected to Lok Sabha this year.

Also Read | Maharashtra Assembly Elections Results 2024: BJP-Led MahaYuti Alliance Takes Early Lead With 18 Seats.

The counting of votes in the segment commenced at 8 am with postal ballots being taken up first.

The strong rooms, where the EVMs were kept, were opened more than an hour before counting began.

The bypoll for the Chelakkara assembly seat was held on November 13.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)