Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], January 28 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma questioned giving "special provisions" to any particular religious group despite India being a secular nation and congratulating the people of Uttarakhand on the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Uttarakhand became the first state in the country to implement Uniform Civil Code on January 27.

Dhami called it a "historic moment for Uttarakhand" and also announced January 27 will be celebrated as "UCC Diwas."

Speaking to ANI on UCC implementation, Chhattisgarh Dy CM Vijay Sharma mentioned that the Constitution talks about India being a secular nation.

"It is written in the Constitution that we are a secular nation. So when there is secularism, then how can there be special provisions for any particular religion hence it is good to have UCC. I congratulate everyone that it has been implemented in Uttarakhand," the Dy CM told ANI.

CM Dhami on Monday unveiled the UCC notification and became the first person to register his marriage on the newly launched UCC Portal.

At a ceremony held at Mukhya Sevak Sadan at the CM's residence, the Chief Minister unveiled the UCC notification, inaugurated the UCC portal (ucc.uk.gov.in), and released the UCC Rulebook too.

During the event, Chief Secretary Radha Raturi handed over the first UCC marriage registration certificate to the Chief Minister, who personally registered his marriage under the UCC. The CM also distributed certificates to the first five applicants who registered under the UCC Act.

Speaking to ANI, Rawat expressed her support, saying, "I want to congratulate Uttarakhand and the Chief Minsiter. Everyone should do this (register). This is a good start. We will slowly see what benefits we get eventually."

Chief Minister Dhami highlighted that an expert committee drafted the UCC after consulting 2.35 lakh individuals and stated that by implementing the UCC, the state government is paying tribute to the Constitution's architect, Dr BR Ambedkar, and all members of the Constituent Assembly.

While making the announcement, the Chief Minister expressed his connection with the 1.25 crore residents of Uttarakhand, stating that it is a moment of pride and joy for him. He added that the implementation of the UCC has ensured equal constitutional and civil rights for all citizens, including women of all religions.

Under this, marriage can be solemnised only between those parties, none of whom has a living spouse, both are mentally capable of giving legal permission, the man should have completed at least 21 years of age and the woman 18 years of age and they should not be in the ambit of prohibited relationships.

Marriage rituals can be performed in any form under religious customs or legal provisions, but it is mandatory to register marriages taking place after the implementation of the Act within 60 days. (ANI)

