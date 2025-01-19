Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], January 19 (ANI): Hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the 118th episode of the 'Mann Ki Baat' programme, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said on Sunday that it is a matter of good fortune that the PM has constantly mentioned Chhattisgarh in his programme.

"It is Chhattisgarh's good fortune that Prime Minister Narendra Modi constantly mentions Chhattisgarh in his programme 'Mann Ki Baat.'. In the last Mann Ki Baat program, the Prime Minister also mentioned the Bastar Olympics... .Today he mentioned the Guru Ghasidas-Tamor Pingla Tiger Reserve... This is a matter of good fortune for Chhattisgarh," said the Chief Minister.

Notably, in the latest edition of 'Mann Ki Baat,' PM Modi honoured the indomitable spirit of freedom fighter Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose ahead of his birth anniversary and said that the veteran was a visionary and that courage was ingrained in his nature.

In his address in the 118th episode of the first Mann Ki Baat of 2025, the Prime Minister encouraged the nation's youth to delve deeper into Netaji's life and learn from his unwavering dedication to the country.

"Let us draw inspiration from his life," he said, urging the youth to contribute to India's growth and progress.

PM Modi said, "This story may seem like a film scene to you. You may be wondering what kind of mettle this person embodied to display such courage! This person was none other than our country's great personality, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. We will now celebrate January 23, his birth anniversary, as Parakram Diwas."

Notably, this was the first episode of 'Mann Ki Baat' in the year 2025. The programme, normally held on the last Sunday of the month, was preponed to January 19 as the nation will celebrate Republic Day on January 26.

Be it Swachhata, volunteering, water conservation, Fit India, exams or women empowerment, every month, citizens have been sharing their ideas and suggestions with PM Narendra Modi for his radio program, Mann Ki Baat. (ANI)

