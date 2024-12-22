Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], December 22 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday emphasized environmental conservation and urban development while inaugurating projects worth Rs 190 crore in Dehradun.

Addressing an event, the chief minister stated that the Gross Environmental Product (GEP) is being measured for the first time in India, beginning with Uttarakhand.

"With the inspiration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, our government has started measuring the Gross Environmental Product for the first time in the State, in the entire country, and the charging station that we have inaugurated today is also a part of the same. This will help in environmental protection. We will gradually take this work to the entire State at a faster pace," Dhami said.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for various developmental schemes worth Rs190 crore. These projects aim to boost infrastructure and offer greater convenience to Dehradun residents.

"Apart from this, various development schemes worth Rs 190 crore have been inaugurated and the foundation stone has been laid here today. These schemes will prove to be a milestone in the development of the entire Dehradun and will provide more convenience and simplicity to the people in the coming time," Dhami said.

He also inaugurated the Dehradun Electric Vehicle Charging Station at Kanak Chowk, a step towards promoting sustainable mobility in the state.

The Chief Minister also laid the foundation stone for an automated parking system and several other development schemes aimed at enhancing the city's infrastructure. These projects are part of the government's efforts to improve urban facilities and promote eco-friendly initiatives in Dehradun.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand will have its pavilion in Prayagraj Mahakumbh-2025. Prayagraj Mela Authority has allotted 100x400 sq ft land free of cost to the state of Uttarakhand in Sector-7 Kailashpuri Marg, Eastern Track Prayagraj, according to a press release issued by the Uttarakhand Chief Minister's office.

The pandal of Uttarakhand state will be decorated on this land, where the pilgrims will also get a glimpse of the rich culture of Uttarakhand. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has expressed his gratitude to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the land allotment.

With the preparations for Prayagraj Mahakumbh-2025 gaining momentum, work has started in Uttarakhand to provide facilities to the pilgrims. Chief Minister Dhami requested the Uttar Pradesh government to allocate separate land for the pandal of Uttarakhand in the Mahakumbh Mela.

This land has been allotted at the request of CM Dhami. The state government will arrange all the necessary facilities for the pilgrims in this pandal. Through the pandal, pilgrims from all over the country and the world will also get to see a glimpse of the rich culture of Uttarakhand. (ANI)

