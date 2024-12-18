Bhopal, Dec 18 (PTI) Congress MLAs demonstrated on Wednesday in the Madhya Pradesh assembly premises by holding kettles and tea cups alleging rising unemployment in the state.

The MLAs held placards accusing the state government of forcing youngsters to sell tea by depriving them of jobs.

Also Read | 'Mukadma, Mulzim, Ilzam, Ittila, Chashmdeed': BJP Government in Rajasthan To Replace Urdu Terms in Policing With Hindi Words.

"Unemployment is growing in MP. Youths will have no option but to sell tea in such a situation," the leader of the opposition Umang Singhar, who led the protest on the third day of the winter session, told PTI.

He alleged the state government had promised to provide jobs to 2 lakh people every year.

Also Read | Umar Khalid Gets 7 Days Interim Bail in Delhi Riots Conspiracy Case To Attend Cousin's Wedding.

"Why the government closed its door on jobs? Recruitments for the positions of doctors, police and contractual teachers are stopped. The government should reply," Singhar said.

Congress MLA Sachin Yadav said youngsters are feeling cheated as the Mohan Yadav government has failed to take concrete steps for employment generation even after completing one year in office.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)