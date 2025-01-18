New Delhi [India], January 18 (ANI): Congress candidate from Kalkaji Alka Lamba has termed the BJP's manifesto for the upcoming Delhi Assembly election a "bundle of fraud and lies".

"BJP is a bundle of fraud and lies. Rajasthan government was giving a cylinder at Rs 500. Then BJP government promised to give cylinders at Rs 450. Now who is getting cylinders at that price in Rajasthan?" Lamba asked while speaking to ANI.

She also slammed AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, calling him "a bigger fraud."

"Kejriwal is a bigger fraud... Women of Punjab are standing outside Arvind Kejriwal's house with passbooks saying that he did not give even a single rupee," she said.

"They (AAP) should fight the elections on what they have done in the last 10 years... BJP may call it freebies but this is the public's money and Congress and Rahul Gandhi have decided to put this money in the public's pockets," she added.

Bharatiya Janata Party's National President and Union Minister JP Nadda launched the party's Delhi Assembly election manifesto on Friday.

Among the major promises, the BJP announced a series of welfare initiatives for women, starting with the provision of six nutritional kits and Rs 21,000 in financial assistance under the Matritva Suraksha Yojana to ensure the health and well-being of pregnant women.

Under the Mahila Samriddhi Yojana, the BJP has proposed monthly financial assistance of Rs 2,500 for women in Delhi, aimed at empowering them economically.

Nadda has called the manifesto a 'foundation for a developed Delhi,' expressing confidence in winning the upcoming assembly election.

Nadda further hit out at the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), saying that a BJP government will investigate AAP's alleged corruption.

"Their (AAP's) Mohalla clinic is a den of corruption and a programme to hoodwink people. Fraud lab tests have been conducted in his mohalla clinic and a scam of Rs 300 crore has taken place. When our government comes, all these will be thoroughly investigated," Nadda said. (ANI)

