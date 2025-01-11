New Delhi [India], January 11 (ANI): Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday paid tribute to Lal Bahadur Shastri on his 59th death anniversary, stating that he played an important role in taking the country to new heights. Kharge also hailed Shastri as the inspiration behind the slogan "Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan" and for laying the foundation of the milk revolution.

In a post on X, Kharge said, "We pay our heartfelt tribute to the inspiration behind "Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan", the great Gandhian, our ideal, former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri ji on his death anniversary. He played an important role in taking the country to new heights. From land reforms to laying the foundation of milk revolution, from abolishing third class in railways to the 1965 war, Shastri ji became an inspiration to everyone with his simplicity and modest life, he always worked for the progress of the country."

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar also paid tribute to Shastri, stating that his slogan "Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan" remains a powerful message of gratitude toward the hands that serve the country. He added that Shastri's legacy would be honored for generations.

In a post on X, Shivakumar said, "Paying homage to former Prime Minister Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri- the epitome of simplicity, humility and patriotism, on his death anniversary. His slogan "Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan" remains a powerful message of gratitude towards the hands that serve the country, and the legacy he left behind will be honoured for generations."

Notably, January 11 marks the death anniversary of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, who passed away on this day in 1966 in Tashkent, present-day Uzbekistan.

Former PM Shastri was a great visionary leader, deeply influenced by the political teachings of Mahatma Gandhi, who understood the language of the people and led the country toward progress. (ANI)

