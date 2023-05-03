Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 3 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday slammed the Congress party for its announcement to ban Bajrang Dal and PFI in Congress manifesto in Karnataka and said that Congress has lost its senses.

"The Congress has lost its senses. They are talking about banning the Bajrang Dal, which is a strong nationalist organisation, opposes terrorism and opposes Love Jihad. Bajrang Dal creates a sense of patriotism, including social service, and develops self-respect towards its religion and culture. They are comparing it with PFI, a terrorist organisation," Chouhan said.

This is the same Congress which opposed the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, they (Congress) call Ramsetu imaginary. It is the same Congress which opposes Hindutva as soon as they get a chance, today they have been completely exposed, CM Chouhan said.

He added, "Who will forget that who (referring to Congress government) used to give shed to SIMI network in Madhya Pradesh? Those who oppose the surgical strike, glorify terrorists, talk about banning Bajrang Dal."

Former CM Kamal Nath used to be a great devotee of Lord Hanuman and his Congress party is talking about banning Bajrang Dal. Nath should answer about it, the chief minister said.

Notably, while addressing the media persons in Damoh on Wednesday, Nath said, "The Supreme Court has said that any institution or person who creates controversy or spreads hatred in the society, strict action should be taken against them. We are not targeting anyone. Action should be taken against whoever does so. Today, it is a matter of our social unity."

When asked about whether the ban on Bajrang Dal will be included in Congress Manifesto in Madhya Pradesh as well, Nath said that there would be a meeting of their Manifesto Committee in Madhya Pradesh and it would be decided on that.

On the other hand, state home minister Narottam Mishra said, "The comparison of Bajrang Dal with PFI is highly condemnable. Bajrang Dal is an organisation of patriots, it is the organisation of Hanuman devotees. It is way different from PFI."

Responding to Kamal Nath's remark, Mishra said, "Nath is saying that the Supreme Court has said to ban those who spread violence. I want to ask Nath when the Supreme Court said to ban Bajrang Dal."

The congress talks about all this things only at the time of elections. Congress only wants to polarise votes. Where there is a third party, they (Congress) deliberately do this kind of politics and there is a third party in Karnataka, Mishra said.

History says that wherever there is a third party, the Congress party which came as an alternative has lost. Whether it is Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, or the latest example of Punjab, where the Congress has finished. The Congress is left only where there is a direct contest where there is no option before the public. That's why the Congress is doing such things out of fear and doing the politics of appeasement, he added. (ANI)

