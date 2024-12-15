Patna (Bihar) [India], December 15 (ANI): Union Minister Chirag Paswan on Sunday took a dig at the Congress, saying that the party can regain its lost trust in the people by atoning for its "mistakes". He said that Congress is living in its own 'Hawa Mahal'.

"Congress can regain its lost trust in the people by atoning for its mistakes...They fought the entire Lok Sabha election on the Constitution and reservation, did they not murder the Constitution by imposing an Emergency in 1975?," Paswan told reporters here.

"Congress is living in its own 'Hawa Mahal' where they think whatever they say is the truth. The result of the mistakes they have made is that today it has become difficult for them to even get 150 seats," he added reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech during a debate on the 75-year journey of the Indian Constitution at Lok Sabha.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh on Sunday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech in Parliament, saying he should focus on addressing present challenges rather than invoking Jawaharlal Nehru to distract from his failures.

Ramesh alleged that PM Modi has an "obsession" with Nehru, using him to divert attention from current issues. He questioned why the Prime Minister didn't discuss pressing concerns like the India-China border situation, communal tensions and farmers' protests and termed it as an election speech.

Speaking to ANI, Ramesh said "The PM keeps disrespecting Jawaharlal Nehru to hide his shortcomings..Whenever PM Modi speaks in the parliament he proves that he can never speak the truth even by mistake....Yesterday he spoke a lot of lies and he is an expert in giving new shape to history...He spoke about emergency, isn't there an undeclared emergency today? There is an atmosphere of fear, politics of threats...Yesterday's speech in Lok Sabha was an election speech...He is silent on Adani, farmers' protests, and communal tensions in the state. They gave a clean chit to China in 2020..."

The Prime Minister on the 75 years of the Constitution had launched a scathing attack against Congress on Saturday and said, "One family of Congress left no stone unturned in hurling a blow to the Constitution".

PM Modi had also said that when India was celebrating 25 years of the Constitution, it "was torn apart" and an Emergency was imposed.

The special two-day debate in Lok Sabha on 75 years of the Constitution concluded on Saturday. (ANI)

