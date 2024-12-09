New Delhi [India], December 9 (ANI): Congress leader Manickam Tagore on Monday gave an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha and expressed concern over the clean chits given to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu in high-profile cases.

"I hereby give notice of my intention to ask for leave to move a motion for the adjournment of the business of the house for the purpose of discussing a definite matter of urgent importance," Manickam Tagore stated.

"Hon'ble Speaker Sir, I rise to express concern over the clean chits given to Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu in high-profile cases. The IT Benami Property case involving Rs. 1000 crore and the Rs. 371 crore Skill Development scam raise doubts about the fairness of our investigative agencies.," he stated.

Tagore further alleged the Modi Government cleared Ajit Pawar's name, while the ED gave a clean chit to Chandrababu Naidu.

"We demand to know the criteria used and whether due process was followed, as the lack of proof cited only deepens questions regarding the integrity of the investigations," he added.

Manickam Tagore said that ED and CBI's "credibility is at stake," and requested the Government to provide a detailed explanation for these decisions.

"This House expresses concern over the clean chits given to Ajit Pawar and Chandrababu Naidu and demands a detailed explanation from the Government," he said.

Earlier, the Income Tax (I-T) Department cleared properties valued at over Rs 1,000 crore that were seized in 2021 from Ajit Pawar and his family. The I-T department had previously conducted raids on several properties linked to Ajit Pawar and his family on October 7, 2021.

In October this year, the Enforcement Directorate gave CM Chandrababu Naidu a clean chit in connection with an alleged Rs 371 crore skill development corporation scam. (ANI)

