Kochi (Kerala) [India], December 30 (ANI): Kerala Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan informed that Congress MLA Uma Thomas is being monitored after sustaining a head injury during a fall.

The Congress MLA fell from the VIP Gallery of JN Stadium in Kochi while attending the Mridanga Naadam, Bharatanatyam Programme.

"She has sustained a head injury and multiple fractures. She needs to be monitored for the next 24 hours. We are providing all the medical help," Satheesan told ANI on Sunday night.

"At the beginning, we thought it was a grave situation," he added.

Kerala Minister P Rajeev informed that Thomas is under treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after the fall.

The Kerala Minister said that experts from different departments would come and consult with the doctors to decide on the next course of action.

Speaking to ANI Rajeev said, "She is under treatment in the ICU. I have discussed this with the CM and the health minister and they will send the medical team. Experts from different departments will come and thereafter they will consult with the doctors here and decide what should be done." (ANI)

