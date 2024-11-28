Faizabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 28 (ANI): Chief Priest of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple Acharya Satyendra Das on Wednesday condemned the petition seeking to ban the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) in Bangladesh saying that such conspiracies were being orchestrated to break the Hindu community there.

He further emphasised that unless the Modi government intervenes, the condition of Hindus will be worse in Bangladesh.

Also Read | No Waqf Bill in Winter Session of Parliament, Joint Committee to Seek Term Extension to Consult More Stakeholders.

Speaking to ANI, Chief Priest of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, Acharya Satyendra Das said "Their only intention is to somehow torture Hindus and Hindu outfits there. In such a situation, our government should think about it. ISKCON has seers and good people of ideology. It is managed by them...To break Hindus, such conspiracies are being hatched there... Unless the government intervenes, the Hindus there will suffer a bad fate..."

Earlier on Wednesday, Bangladesh National Hindu Grand Alliance General Secretary, Mrityunjay Kumar Roy, strongly condemned the petition demanding a ban on the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) in Bangladesh and stressed that the Hindu organisation is 'peaceful' in nature and works for the welfare of poor.

Also Read | Nuh Shocker: Man Booked for Raping 6-Year-Old Daughter Multiple Times, Accused Flees Home After His Wife Caught Him Red-Handed.

This comes after a petition was filed by a lawyer demanding a ban on ISKCON in the country, calling it a "radical organisation" engaging in activities designed to provoke communal unrest, as reported by the local media.

Speaking to ANI, Mrityunjay Kumar Roy said, "We strongly oppose this statement of those who are saying that Iskcon should be banned. What did Iskcon do? Iskcon is the international consciousness of Sri Krishna...it is a peaceful organisation which talks about Shri Krishna and works for the welfare of the poor."

This comes amid the row over the arrest of the former priest of ISKCON Bangladesh, Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari, over sedition charges, which led to protests and unrest in Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar also condemned the arrest of priest Chinmoy Krishna Das and the rise in attacks against minorities.

Highlighting the recent attacks on Hindu temples and the atrocities faced by Hindus in Bangladesh since the political turnover, Majumdar said, "Chinmoy Prabhu's arrest and the attack on minorities in Bangladesh is concerning. We demand that he be released immediately because he was protesting peacefully. Since the political turnover in Bangladesh, Hindu temples have been destroyed and Hindus are being subjected to atrocities. Raising a voice against this cannot be called sedition."

While condemning the detention of ISKCON leader, Union Minister Giriraj Singh also condemned the arrest, and also slammed Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav over their 'silence' on the issue.

"People are speaking of going to Sambhal today. But Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav are ignoring Bangladesh where Hindus are being subjected to a lot of violence. I suggest that Hindus should protest against this atrocity in Bangladesh," he said.

The petition in Bangladesh has alleged that ISKCON has been promoting religious events with the intent of inciting sectarian violence, imposing its beliefs on traditional Hindu communities, and forcibly recruiting members from lower Hindu castes.

It has accused ISKCON of taking over Sanatan temples, evicting members of the Sanatan community, and carrying out communal attacks on mosques. It has also accused ISKCON of "destabilizing" the country and "collaborating with Indian media" to promote communal discord, Dhaka Tribune reported.

Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari was presented before a Chittagong court on Tuesday. The court denied his bail plea and sent him to custody. Das has been accused of sedition for allegedly raising a flag on a stand displaying Bangladesh's national flag.

The arrest has sparked widespread outrage, with many calling for his immediate release.

Notably, ISKCON Bangladesh issued a statement on Tuesday denouncing the arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das and called upon the government authorities to promote peaceful coexistence.

ISKCON Bangladesh also issued a list of demands to the government for subsequent violence and attacks against Sanatanis in various regions of Bangladesh.

"We express our serious concern and strongly denounce the recent arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das, spokesperson for the "Bangladesh Sammilito Sanatani Jagaran Jot". We also condemn the subsequent violence and attacks against Sanatanis in various regions of Bangladesh. We urge the government authorities, to promote peaceful coexistence for the Sanatani community", the statement said.

"As a representative of the "Bangladesh Sammilito Sanatani Jagaran Jot" and a Bangladeshi citizen, Chinmoy Krishna Das has been a vocal advocate for the protection of minority groups in the nation. It is essential to uphold his right to free speech and to support his efforts to encourage others to defend this right. Ensuring justice and fair treatment for him is crucial", the statement added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)