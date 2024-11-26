East Khasi Hills (Meghalaya) [India], November 26 (ANI): Meghalaya Governor CH Vijayashankar on Tuesday highlighted that the Constitution serves not only as a legal document but also as a guiding light for building a progressive, inclusive, and resilient nation.

The Governor made these remarks during the 75th Constitution Day celebration at the Durbar Hall in Meghalaya Raj Bhavan.

Addressing the gathering, Governor Vijayashankar urged the youth to study the Constitution closely and take pride in its values. He emphasised that the Constitution is not merely a legal framework but a beacon for fostering progress, inclusivity, and resilience, as stated in an official release.

Constitution Day, or Samvidhan Divas, is observed annually on November 26 to commemorate the adoption of the Indian Constitution. This year marks the 75th anniversary of its adoption.

To promote constitutional values among citizens, the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment announced on November 19, 2015, that November 26 would be celebrated as Constitution Day every year.

On January 24, 2024, President Droupadi Murmu launched the "Hamara Samvidhan, Hamara Samman" campaign. This yearlong initiative aims to raise awareness about the Constitution's significance in shaping Indian society and to educate citizens about their legal rights, ensuring the foundational principles resonate with every Indian. The campaign focuses on fostering awareness and respect for the Constitution.

The Indian Constitution, adopted on November 26, 1949, and coming into effect on January 26, 1950, serves as the foundational document defining India's democratic, secular, and egalitarian framework, according to a release by the Ministry of Law and Justice.

Over the past seven decades, the Constitution has guided the nation through political, social, and economic transformations, upholding justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity--the core principles of India's governance. These values are celebrated annually on Samvidhan Diwas or Constitution Day, the Ministry of Law and Justice added. (ANI)

