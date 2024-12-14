Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 14 (ANI): In a major operation in Jammu and Kashmir, the Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) wing of the J&K Police has been conducting raids at multiple locations across the region.

CIK teams have raided locations in the Udhampur district and Jammu. These coordinated searches are being carried out in conjunction with local police forces across the Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory (UT).

The operation, which began early Saturday morning, is part of an ongoing investigation into a terror-related case. CIK teams targeted different blocks and barracks of the District Jail Mattan in Anantnag, where technical signatures were reportedly found during previous investigations.

The raid in Anantnag is part of a broader search operation that also extended to the villages of Sonigam and Chawalgam in District Kulgam.

So far, reports indicate that the raids have resulted in the recovery of 6-8 digital devices, including cellphones and tablets. These devices are believed to contain critical information related to the ongoing terror investigation.

Sources suggest that the raids were strategically planned on the basis of a search warrant obtained from the competent court after CIK traced technical signatures within the District Jail premises in Anantnag, which led them to expand their search to other regions.

The authorities have not yet revealed the full extent of the data recovered from the digital devices, but it is expected to provide valuable leads in the ongoing investigation. The operation, which is still underway, aims to dismantle terrorist operations and uncover any links between the recovered devices and terror groups operating in the region.

More details are awaited as the CIK continues to investigate the case. The ongoing raids mark a significant effort by security agencies to curb terrorism in the region. (ANI)

